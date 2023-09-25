CarWale
    Kia Sonet facelift interiors leaked ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Kia Sonet facelift interiors leaked ahead of launch

    - Sonet facelift to be launched in India by the end of 2023

    - Will get a new fully digital instrument cluster

    The facelifted Kia Sonet has been spotted testing once again, ahead of its launch which is scheduled to take place towards the end of the calendar year. New spy images shared on the web show a single unit of the model revealing the interiors of the refreshed sub four-metre SUV.

    As seen in the images here, the new Kia Sonet facelift will get exterior updates in the form of dual projector headlamps, Seltos-inspired LED taillights, and new dual-tone alloy wheels. Elsewhere, it will get new front and rear bumpers, roof rails, and a shark-fin antenna.

    Inside, the 2024 Kia Sonet will come equipped with a reworked centre console housing a new setup for the AC controls, fully digital instrument cluster, built-in sun blinds for the second-row doors, dual-tone tan and a black upholstery, and rear armrest with cup holders. Also up for offer will be a larger touchscreen infotainment system, three-spoke multifunction steering wheel, front armrest with storage, and an electric sunroof.

    We expect the upcoming Sonet facelift to source power from the same set of engines as the outgoing version. These include a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.5-litre diesel mill, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Prices of the model will be announced in December 2023.

