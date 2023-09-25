CarWale
    Bentley Flying Spur launched in India; priced at Rs. 5.25 crore

    Pawan Mudaliar

    Bentley Flying Spur launched in India; priced at Rs. 5.25 crore
    • To be sold via Exclusive Motors
    • Debuts with a 2.9-litre V6 petrol-hybrid motor 

    Bentley has launched a hybrid version of the Flying Spur in India at a price tag of Rs. 5.25 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury sedan will be sold in the country through Exclusive Motors, which is the official partner of the brand in India. 

    Bentley Right Front Three Quarter

    In terms of design and styling, the front fascia of the Flying Spur gets a dark-tinted matrix grille, signature circular LED headlamps with crystal-like DRLs, squared-out LED taillamps, and 10-spoke 22-inch alloy wheels. On the equipment front, it gets a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, panoramic sunroof, ambient lights, and a 21-channel premium sound system. 

    Bentley Dashboard

    Being a Bentley, one gets a lot of customisation options to choose from. This includes an extensive range of over 60 exterior paint shades, including special options like the Mulliner, and a custom paint job. In terms of interior, customers can choose from 15 shades of leather, eight veneers for the dashboard, contrast stitching and piping for seat upholstery, 3D leather door panels, and diamond-quilted seats. 

    Bentley Engine Shot

    Under the skin, the Flying Spur Hybrid gets a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine coupled to an electric motor, resulting in a combined power output of 536bhp and 750Nm of torque. As a result, the luxury sedan sprints from zero to 100kmph in just 4.6 seconds and tops out at 290kmph. The transmission duties are carried out by an eight-speed automatic unit. Notably, this model is the most fuel-efficient car under the brand’s umbrella with an estimated range of up to 800km. 

