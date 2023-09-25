CarWale
    Lexus EV Concept teased for Japan Mobility Show

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    99 Views
    Lexus EV Concept teased for Japan Mobility Show
    • Will carry big upgrades in terms of design and technology 
    • Production version arriving in 2026 

    For the 2023 Japan Mobility Show set to be held in October, Lexus has teased an all-new electric concept. The Japanese carmaker claims that the production version of this showcar will arrive in 2026  and it will be a major step up in terms of manufacturing as well as the software platform. 

    In terms of body style, the yet-to-be-named EV concept will carry a radical proportion as it will showcase a new skateboard platform for future EVs. It will also preview the new battery technology that Lexus’ parent company Toyota is working on for future road-going EVs.  

    Even Lexus’s emphasis on aerodynamics, sustainability as well as traditional Japanese material quality and design will be seen all around the show car. There will be a high focus on weight reduction along with performance.  

    Toyota has promised a new lithium-ion battery pack with a 20 per cent increase in efficiency by 2026. The claimed range for this one could be between 680-700 kilometres. It will also have a fast charging capacity – around 10-80 per cent in 20 minutes. 

    More details of the EV concept from Lexus will surface in the coming few weeks before the complete unveil at the end of October 2023. 

     Next 
