Lexus EV Concept teased for Japan Mobility Show

- Will carry big upgrades in terms of design and technology
- Production version arriving in 2026
For the 2023 Japan Mobility Show set to be held in October, Lexus has teased an all-new electric concept. The Japanese carmaker claims that the production version of this showcar will arrive in 2026 and it will be a major step up in terms of manufacturing as well as the software platform.
In terms of body style, the yet-to-be-named EV concept will carry a radical proportion as it will showcase a new skateboard platform for future EVs. It will also preview the new battery technology that Lexus’ parent company Toyota is working on for future road-going EVs.
Even Lexus’s emphasis on aerodynamics, sustainability as well as traditional Japanese material quality and design will be seen all around the show car. There will be a high focus on weight reduction along with performance.
Toyota has promised a new lithium-ion battery pack with a 20 per cent increase in efficiency by 2026. The claimed range for this one could be between 680-700 kilometres. It will also have a fast charging capacity – around 10-80 per cent in 20 minutes.
More details of the EV concept from Lexus will surface in the coming few weeks before the complete unveil at the end of October 2023.