Honda Elevate accessories and packages detailed

- Styling equipment to boost the exterior appearance

- Interior package to enhance cabin feel

Honda recently announced various accessories for the newly launched Elevate for the Indian market. The carmaker is now officially offering different personalisation options for the new SUV.

Accessories as packages for the Elevate

Customers can opt for different accessories, which can be bought as a package (basic, signature, armour) or individually from an authorised Honda dealer. There's the basic kit that comprises floor mats or bucket mats, mudguards, and many other things. Apart from a chrome kit, the exterior package includes front bumper add-ons, front under spoiler, bumper corner protectors, side protectors, etc. Then, there are rain visors, TPMS, dashcam, body cover, and more.

Individual options apart from basic kit

That's not all, various other add-ons can also be had for infotainment, convenience, safety, and care. Plus, there are many car cover options with different upholstery in addition to the seat top cover with massager, steering wheel cover, and door sills. All of these are listed on Honda’s official website. Detailed information about availability and prices can be checked at your nearest dealership. It's good to see so many personalisation options for the Elevate buyers that will help in providing unique styling to their SUV.

Honda Elevate engine and gearbox options

The Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine producing 119bhp and 145Nm of torque. It comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT.