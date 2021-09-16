Kia Sonet attains one lakh sales milepost in 12 months

- Contributes to almost 32 per cent of overall sales

- 26 per cent of customers opted for iMT gearbox

Kia India has announced that the Sonet SUV has surpassed the one lakh sales milestone in India. Launched in September 2020, the Sonet has achieved the feat in just one year and contributes to almost 32 per cent of the carmaker’s overall sales in the country.

The Sonet is available in a total of 17 variants offering a variety of engine and transmission options. Kia states that 64 per cent of the sales are registered by the top-spec GT Line version. Additionally, over 26 per cent of customers have opted for the new iMT gearbox.

The feature highlights of the SUV include LED headlamps, voice-controlled electric sunroof, UVO connected car technology, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats, seven-speaker Bose stereo system, six airbags, and an air purifier amongst others. We have driven the Kia Sonet and you can read our first-drive review here.

Speaking on the milestone, Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, said, “The Sonet was launched when the auto industry was facing its worst slump in history with the advent of COVID-19 pandemic. We introduced the Sonet in September last year against all odds, and it would not be an understatement to say that it has rewritten Kia’s success story in India and has made a stronghold in the segment with its industry-leading features and specifications. The one fourth contribution of iMT variant in total sales testifies that the model has also revolutionised the adaption of new technologies. The PV segment has been witnessing multiple transformations over the years, and as a leading automaker, we are committed to the changing trends and offering new-age driving experience to our customers across segments.”