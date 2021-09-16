MG Astor to be on display in showrooms from 19 September

- To be offered in 1.4-litre Turbo petrol and 1.5-litre VTi tech petrol engine options

- MG Motor partnered with BOSCH for ADAS

- Bookings to open soon

The MG Astor is one of the most awaited launches for 2021. Ahead of its anticipated launch before Diwali, the company has unveiled the production-ready model in India. The upcoming technologically advanced mid-size SUV will be on display across MG showrooms from 19 September, to be followed by the commencement of bookings soon.

Mechanically, the Astor is available in two petrol engine options. The 1.4-litre 220 Turbo engine generates 136bhp and 220Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The second petrol engine is a 1.5-litre VTi tech that generates 107bhp and 144Nm of torque. This engine is available in manual transmission and an eight-speed CVT option.

The upcoming MG Astor is based on the ZS platform. The vehicle debuts as India’s first SUV to offer a personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous Level 2 technology. The personal AI assistant in the MG Astor is capable of depicting human-like emotions and voices. As revealed by the company, Paralympic athlete Deepa Malik has lent her voice to the personal AI assistant.

MG Motor has partnered with BOSCH for ADAS (Advanced driver-assistance systems) in the Astor. The 14 advanced Autonomous Level 2 features are supported by AI technology, six radars, and five cameras. Moreover, the Astor offers over 80 internet features residing on the MG i-SMART technology. The vehicle also hosts subscriptions and services, including maps and navigation with MapMyIndia, Jio connectivity, the first-of-its-kind Blockchain-protected vehicle digital passport by KoineArth, and more. The car owners will also get access to music via the JioSaavn app, along with the Park+ feature that allows the user to reserve a parking slot through a head unit.

Visually, the vehicle features a distinctive celestial grille that complements the nine crystal diamond elements in the LED headlamps, which give out a distinct hawk-eye expression. As for the sides, the vehicle gets the leopard jump shoulder line. The rear section gets a no-fuss layout and features sleek LED tail lamps.

In terms of safety, the MG Astor offers six airbags, six-way power-adjustable driver seats, electric parking brake, heated ORVM, rain-sensing wipers, and a PM 2.5 filter. Whereas for convenience, the vehicle offers a panoramic sky roof, rear AC vent and front and rear armrest, 10.1-inch HD infotainment system, and a full digital cluster with a seven-inch embedded LCD screen.