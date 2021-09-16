Mahindra XUV300 to get a new powerful petrol engine soon

- To have a power output of 130bhp and 230Nm of torque

- Will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox

Mahindra XUV300 is one of the highest-selling SUVs for the Indian carmaker. It is offered in multiple engine and gearbox combinations. However, the Indian carmaker is now prepping to introduce a new T-GDI engine for the XUV300. Previously showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the new turbo petrol mill is likely to coexist with the current powertrains. We give you the details here.

Last year, exhibited at the expo was a powerful iteration of the XUV300 in the form of the XUV300 Sportz. It was powered by a new 1.2-litre T-GDI motor from the mStallion range of engines. The three-cylinder turbo petrol engine has an output of 130bhp and 230Nm of torque. It is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. When compared to the current 1.2-litre petrol mill, the T-GDI unit puts out 21bhp and 30Nm more, making it the most powerful SUV in its class.

Along with this, the XUV300 Sportz also features visual highlights such as ‘Sportz’ decals on the doors and bonnet, red front brake callipers, and an all-black interior with red accents. To know more about the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz, click here.

The launch of the XUV300 Sportz was expected in 2020 but got delayed due to the pandemic outbreak. However, we can now say that Mahindra is likely to introduce the new T-GDI engine soon. Interestingly, the 1.2-litre T-GDI will be offered not in one but four variants – W4, W6, W8, and W8(O). Upon its launch, the XUV300 will be the most powerful model in its segment. The 1.5-litre diesel and the outgoing 1.2-litre petrol are likely to be offered alongside the new engine.

The new 1.2-litre T-GDI variants will be slightly costlier over the current 1.2-litre versions that are presently available at a starting price of Rs 7.96 lakh (ex-showroom).