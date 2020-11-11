Kia Seltos scores three-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests

- Kia Seltos gets three-star and two-star rating in adult and child occupant protection, respectively

Global NCAP has released a new set of crash test results in 2020. The tests covered cars such as the Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The former scored a crash test rating of three stars. The test was a part of the 'Safer cars for India' project by Global NCAP that currently tests only frontal crash protection for occupants and not side impact and pedestrian protection. These safety scenarios will form part of the future evolution of Global NCAP’s crash test protocols in India.

As per Global NCAP or GNCAP, the Seltos achieved three-stars for adult occupant protection. The unit that underwent the test was fitted with dual front airbags and pre-tensioners as standard. Its structure was rated as a borderline unstable case. Its footwell area was rated as unstable. Head protection was adequate for both front passengers as both airbags bottomed out during the crash test. Neck protection for adult occupants was good while chest protection was good for the passenger and marginal for the driver. The car offers SBR for the front seating positions.

Regarding child occupant protection, the Seltos scored two-stars mainly because the manufacturers refused to recommend CRS for the test, and this decision brings the dynamic score to zero. The dynamic performance was poor as the head of the three-year-old showed contact during the rebound face after the impact. The car showed limited protection for the head and neck of the three-year-old while the 18-month old received acceptable protection. The car does not offer standard three-point belts in all seating positions and has no ISOFIX anchorages as standard.