Maruti Suzuki S-Presso scores zero star in Global NCAP crash test

-The model used for the test was base variant of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

-S-Presso scored zero in adult safety and two-stars in child occupant protection

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso has scored zero-rating in the latest crash test conducted by Global NCAP. The standard variant of the S-Presso was equipped with only one driver-side airbag. As per the crash report, the protection offered to the adult driver and passenger's heads was adequate but the neck and chest showed very poor protection to the crash impact. Even the driver’s knees reported substandard safety as they could impact with the dangerous structures behind the dashboard.

Meanwhile, S-Presso scored an inadequate two-star in child cccupant safety due to the absence of three-point seat belt and ISOFIX anchorages in the rear seat. The structure of the vehicle was also rated as unstable and showed scope of improvement. The assessment programme currently tests Indian cars only for frontal crash protection for occupants and not for side impact and pedestrian protection.

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “It is very disappointing that Maruti Suzuki, the manufacturer with the largest share of the Indian market, offers such low safety performance for Indian consumers. Domestic manufacturers like Mahindra and Tata have demonstrated high levels of safety and protection for their customers, both achieving five star performance. Surely it’s time for Maruti Suzuki to demonstrate this commitment to safety for its customers?”

Responding to the GNCAP ratings, Maruti Suzuki has issued a statement stating, 'Safety is a critical issue and is therefore closely regulated by governments around the world as they are responsible for the safety of the people in their countries. It cannot be left to the opinion of any self proclaimed party. The Government of India has recently increased the stringency of car crash test standards and made them identical to European standards. All products of the company are fully compliant with these global standards and duly tested and certified by the Government of India.'