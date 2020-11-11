CarWale
    Hyundai India announces pre-diwali camp from 6-12 November

    Hyundai India announces pre-diwali camp from 6-12 November

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Hyundai India announces pre-diwali camp from 6-12 November

    - Hyundai is offering car beautification services starting at Rs 263

    - Customers can also avail a discount of 20 per cent on various services

    Hyundai India has announced a celebratory pre-diwali camp with special service offers on car beautification for its customers from 6-12 November, 2020. The company also offers service facilities such as a 360-degree digital and contact-less service, online service booking, vehicle status update, pick-up and drop from home or office, as well as online payment facility.

    Hyundai is offering a range of services such as car beautification, with prices starting at Rs 263. Customers can also avail a 20 per cent discount on various services including paint protection treatment, exterior beautification, interior enrichment, interior foam cleaning, engine cleaning/dressing, and windscreen treatment.

    Commenting on the launch of the Camp, Tarun Garg, Director of Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai India, said, “With the ongoing festive season, we wish to celebrate and connect with our customers through innovative service initiatives thereby providing them with quality time for a happy life.”

    Hyundai Venue
