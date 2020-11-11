Skoda Auto India inaugurates new workshop in Maharashtra

-Skoda Auto India opens new workshop in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra

-The move comes under company’s ‘India 2.0’ project

Skoda Auto India in alliance with Dr. Auto Technologies Private Limited has established a new workshop facility at Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. The latest service station is situated at D 505, MIDC, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai and is spread across 34,000 sq. ft. of service area. It is equipped with 23 workshop bays with more than 50 trained technicians and personnel and an annual capacity to serve 7,000 vehicles.

The car manufacturer claims that it is the largest workshop in the region which shall further help the company to expand its footprint in Maharashtra. The Czech automaker has been making noteworthy progress under its ‘India 2.0’ initiative with a recently launched leasing service and a new dealership and service facility at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh in the last one week.

Commenting on the inauguration of the new service outlet, Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India said, “ŠKODA AUTO India is set to strengthen its presence pan India including key cities like Mumbai, as a part of the INDIA 2.0 strategy of increasing the service touchpoints and being closer to the customers. The sheer size of the new facility at Navi Mumbai is a reflection of the region's potential for the brand and also highlights the increased focus on ensuring that more and more customers enjoy easy access to the brand’s customer centric aftersales solutions. We are confident that our partnership with Dr. Auto Technologies will play an important role, in scaling up the brand, by offering our customers a premium hassle free ownership experience and utmost PEACE OF MIND.”

Mr. Vishal Sinha, Dealer Principal, Dr. Auto Technologies Private Limited said, “We are delighted to partner with ŠKODA AUTO India and introduce our new service outlet in Navi Mumbai. The modern architecture and streamlined business processes will enable us to deliver an unmatched service experience. The advancement of ŠKODA AUTO makes us more confident and committed to our valued customers.”