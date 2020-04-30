Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Picanto facelift leaked ahead of its global launch

Kia Picanto facelift leaked ahead of its global launch

April 30, 2020, 04:22 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
854 Views
Write a comment
Kia Picanto facelift leaked ahead of its global launch

- Features sportier updates to its exteriors

- Picanto facelift will be launched globally later this year

- Unlikely to be launched in India anytime soon

Ahead of its global launch, images of the Kia Picanto facelift have been leaked online. For the uninitiated folks, the Picanto is Kia's version of the Hyundai i10. The Picanto facelift will go on sale globally in the later half of 2020.

The current-gen Kia Picanto was launched in 2017 and the facelift comes at a time when most rivals, including the Hyundai i10, have received a generation change. The leaked images reveal the edgier design of the A-segment hatchback. It gets tweaked headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a 3D tigernose grille and a sportier bumper with trapezoidal fog lamp clusters. Around the back, the changes are subdued. Updates include a C-shaped LED light signature for the taillights, a revised bumper and restyled exhaust ports.

Kia Sonet Exterior

Interior changes are unknown at the moment. Mechanically, we don't expect the new Kia Picanto to feature any changes. The current-gen model is offered with a range of 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engines along with an LPG option. There's also a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TGDi turbo-petrol unit on offer. Transmission options include a five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic.

As for the domestic market, Kia Motors India doesn't have any plans to bring the compact hatchback to our shores anytime soon.

Image Source

  • Kia
  • Kia Picanto
  • Kia Sonet
  • Sonet
  • Picanto
  • Kia Picanto Facelift
  • Picanto Facelift
