Coronavirus pandemic: Jaguar Land Rover extends validity of warranty and service schedule

- JLR vehicles service schedule validity extended for two months or 3,200kms

- Extended warranty will be valid for 1,000kms or 30 days after the lockdown is lifted

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous automobile manufacturers are extending the service schedule and warranty for customer vehicles. The latest brand to join the bandwagon is Tata Motors owned JaguarLand Rover.

The company has released official details regarding the plan that include standard warranty receiving an extension of two months if the repairs of the concerned vehicle could not be completed due to the lockdown as well as expiration of warranty during the same period. Extended warranty of vehicles expiring between 23 March and the end of the lockdown period can claim warranty on repairs up to 30 days or 1,000kms after the lockdown period is over.

Jaguar Land Rover has also announced an extension of the service schedule by two months or 3,200kms on all vehicles. Additionally, the brand will also be providing Road-Side-Assistance (RSA) for its customers in case of an emergency.