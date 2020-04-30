Lexus UX 300e electric SUV launched in China

- First electric vehicle from Lexus

- To be launched in Europe by end-2020

- Lexus will launch it in Japan in early 2021

Lexus has launched its first electric SUV, the UX 300e, in China, priced between RMB 362,000 (approx. Rs 38.74 lakh) to RMB 385,000 (approx. Rs 41.20 lakh).

The Lexus UX 300e is the Japanese luxury carmaker's first pure electric vehicle after pioneering the hybrid tech. It will rival the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Audi E-Tron. The car made its global debut at the Guangzhou Motor Show in November 2019.

It is a part of the ‘Lexus Electrified’ global electrification plan, and will be followed by more models across multiple body styles. The Lexus UX 300e comes packed with a 54.3kWh battery pack that claims a range of 400 kilometres in a single charge. The front axle mounted electric motor develops 201bhp and 300Nm of peak torque.

The UX 300e is based on the GA-C platform, which enables a low centre of gravity by placing the batteries under the floor of the cabin. Lexus claims it to have one of the quietest cabins in its class. It comes with the Active Sound Control (ASC) feature, which transmits ambient sounds inside the cabin via the speakers. The UX 300e also gets Lexus' connected car technologies that lets the users to control certain features of the car.

The Lexus UX 300e looks similar to its ICE sibling and even the interiors are identical. As far as other markets are concerned, the UX 300e will go on sale in Europe later this year, while a Japanese launch is expected in early 2021.