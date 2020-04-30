Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  BS6 Mahindra XUV500 launched: Why should you buy?

BS6 Mahindra XUV500 launched: Why should you buy?

April 30, 2020, 05:45 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
597 Views
Write a comment
BS6 Mahindra XUV500 launched: Why should you buy?

The feature-loaded SUV from Mahindra, the XUV500 is now BS6 compliant. The SUV is available in four variants - W5, W7, W9 and W11 (O). At the time of booking, customers can avail a wide range of customisation options like – special kits, portable car chiller and warmer, front parking sensors, GPS heads-up display, speakers, exterior chrome elements, mat sets and more. The BS6 Mahindra XUV500 comes with seven colour options – crimson red, volcano black, pearl white, opulent purple, mystic copper, moondust silver and lake side brown. 

What is good about it?

The BS6 compliant version gets the micro-hybrid technology as standard in the manual transmission variants. Depending on the variant, the XUV500 gets features like push-button start/stop, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS, ESP with rollover mitigation, hill hold and decent control, leather upholstery and more. 

What is not so good?

The BS6 compliant Mahindra XUV500 is currently not available in automatic and all-wheel drive option. Visually, the BS6 model does not get any cosmetic update over its predecessor. 

Best variant to buy?

Priced at Rs 16.20 lakh, the W9 variant is a good option to buy. In terms of features it offers electric sunroof with anti-pinch function, tyre-tronics, eight-way manually adjustable driver seat, ESP with rollover mitigation, 17-inch alloy wheels and more. The top-spec W11 (O), priced at Rs 17.70 lakh, is available with features like electronically adjustable driver seat, soft-touch leather on dashboard, side and curtain airbags, brake energy regeneration and more. 

Specification

Diesel

2.2-litre sixth-generation eVGT, mHawk engine - 153bhp at 3,750rpm and 360Nm between 1,750-2,800rpm 

Six-speed manual transmission

Did you know?

The micro-hybrid system will not be available for the automatic variants.

Mahindra XUV500 Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 16.02 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 16.71 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 15.93 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 16.2 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 15.15 Lakh onwards

