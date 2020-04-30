BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 launched: Why should you buy?

Mahindra’s flagship SUV, the Alturas G4 is now BS6 compatible. Online bookings for the vehicle has commenced against a token amount of Rs 50,000. The SUV is available in two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive options. At the time of booking, customers can pre book the accessories such as the special kit, car fridge, seven-inch headrest touchscreen with built-in DVD player, mood lamps, external chrome highlights, roof carrier kit, floor mats, mobile holder, blind-spot mirror and more. Here are the reasons to buy the updated BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4.

What is good about it?

The luxury SUV is available in an all-wheel drive variant. The standard safety features include ABS with EBD, airbags, ESP, hill decent control, hill start assist, active rollover protection and more. Additionally, the standard feature list in the Alturas G4 includes tyre pressure monitoring system, dual smart key system with start/stop button, speed sensing front wiper, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and more.

What is not so good?

All the bells and whistles are limited to the four-wheel drive variant. The two-wheel drive variant misses out on features like ambient mood lighting, nine airbags, smart powered tailgate, 3D around view camera, front rain sensing wiper, auto headlamp and auto up/down and anti-pinch function is limited to the front doors.

Best variant to buy?

Clearly, the top-spec 4x4 variant of the Mahindra Alturas G4 is a good option. For a price difference of Rs 3 lakh as compared to 4x2 version, the former is a good option as it offers more features and an all-wheel drivetrain.

Specification

Diesel

2.2-litre, four-cylinder engine - 178bhp at 4,000rpm and 420Nm between 1600-2600

Mercedes-Benz seven-speed automatic transmission

Did you know?

The Mahindra Alturas G4 features ultra-high strength quad frame structure which is sturdy yet light.