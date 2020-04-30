Please Tell Us Your City

BS6 compliant Datsun Redigo facelift details leaked

April 30, 2020, 07:20 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
-Upgrades include dual front airbags, dual-tone interiors and touchscreen infotainment system 

Details of the BS6 compliant Datsun Redigo facelift have leaked ahead of the hatchback’s launch in India post the national lockdown. The upgrade sees the budget automaker’s entry-level model get a new face, tail lamps, dual-tone interiors and of course BS6 compliant engines. 

The exterior updates comprise LED DRLs, bigger Datsun grille, LED tail lamps and 14-inch styled steel wheels. Inside, the biggest update is a touchscreen infotainment system with an 8.0-inch display and compatible for Android Auto/Apple CarPlay as well as a reverse camera. The cabin is a dual-tone affair with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, two-tone instrument panel, internally adjustable ORVMs and 1.0-litre bottle holders for the rear doors. 

The 800cc BS6 compliant engine produces 53bhp/72Nm while the 1.0-litre unit produces 67bhp/91Nm. A five-speed manual is standard while the latter also gets a five-speed AMT. 

It’s expected to be offered in the same variants with two new colour options blue and brown. The Datsun Redigo is a rival for the likes for the Renault Kwid, Maruti Alto, Maruti S-Presso, Hyundai Santro and the Tata Tiago.  

Source:GaadiWaadi

  • Datsun
  • redi-GO Facelift
  • Datsun redi-GO Facelift
