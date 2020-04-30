Coronavirus pandemic: BMW India formulates special services for doctors

- New after-sales service initiative for doctors

- Special service as a gesture of appreciation

- Will be offered by BMW dealers across country

BMW Group India has announced a special service for doctors and frontline healthcare professionals amidst this COVID-19 outbreak. All dealer partners will offer a complementary engine oil service to these doctors owning a BMW or a MINI vehicle.

This special after-sales service scheme is exclusively for these professionals working round the clock and fighting the COVID-19 battle on the forefront. All doctors registered with Indian Medical Association, hospitals and clinics can avail this service. They can register themselves at www.bmw-contactless.in and procure more details about the same.

All BMW and MINI cars whose engine oil service is due as per Condition Based Service (CBS) will be eligible for this offer. This complimentary service can be availed by such owners within 90 days post the lockdown period. In addition, customers who have an existing BMW or MINI Service Inclusive package, or even hold a warranty extension, will be offered free sanitisation of their cars. They can contact their nearest dealer for any other information or knowing about additional terms and conditions.

This is a great gesture of appreciation from BMW towards the medical fraternity continuing to fight the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. The carmaker had earlier aided by supplying critical medical and sanitisation equipment in Delhi NCR and even Chennai. Furthermore, BMW Group India pledges to continue its contribution to add to the relief measures and come up with various CSR initiatives to sail through this global crisis.