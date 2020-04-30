Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus pandemic: BMW India formulates special services for doctors

Coronavirus pandemic: BMW India formulates special services for doctors

April 30, 2020, 08:00 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
172 Views
Write a comment
Coronavirus pandemic: BMW India formulates special services for doctors

- New after-sales service initiative for doctors

- Special service as a gesture of appreciation

- Will be offered by BMW dealers across country

BMW Group India has announced a special service for doctors and frontline healthcare professionals amidst this COVID-19 outbreak. All dealer partners will offer a complementary engine oil service to these doctors owning a BMW or a MINI vehicle.

This special after-sales service scheme is exclusively for these professionals working round the clock and fighting the COVID-19 battle on the forefront. All doctors registered with Indian Medical Association, hospitals and clinics can avail this service. They can register themselves at www.bmw-contactless.in and procure more details about the same.

BMW-7-Series-Exterior

All BMW and MINI cars whose engine oil service is due as per Condition Based Service (CBS) will be eligible for this offer. This complimentary service can be availed by such owners within 90 days post the lockdown period. In addition, customers who have an existing BMW or MINI Service Inclusive package, or even hold a warranty extension, will be offered free sanitisation of their cars. They can contact their nearest dealer for any other information or knowing about additional terms and conditions.

This is a great gesture of appreciation from BMW towards the medical fraternity continuing to fight the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. The carmaker had earlier aided by supplying critical medical and sanitisation equipment in Delhi NCR and even Chennai. Furthermore, BMW Group India pledges to continue its contribution to add to the relief measures and come up with various CSR initiatives to sail through this global crisis.

BMW M2 Exterior
  • BMW
  • 7-series
  • BMW 3-Series
  • BMW X1
  • X1
  • 5-series
  • BMW 5-Series
  • BMW 7 Series
  • 3 series
  • bmw x3
  • bmw x5
  • x3
  • x5
  • BMW X4
  • X4
  • BMW M2
  • M2
  • New X6
  • BMW New X6
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

BMW 3 Series Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 49.71 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 52.62 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 48.5 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 49.71 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 50.13 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 46.47 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 50.54 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 46.58 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 47.21 Lakh onwards

  • BMW Cars

  • Other Brands

BMW 3 SeriesBMW 3 Series

₹ 41.7 Lakh

BMW X1BMW X1

₹ 35.9 Lakh

BMW 5 SeriesBMW 5 Series

₹ 55.4 Lakh

BMW Z4BMW Z4

₹ 65.99 Lakh

BMW 7 SeriesBMW 7 Series

₹ 1.35 Crore

BMW X7BMW X7

₹ 92.49 Lakh

BMW X5BMW X5

₹ 82.9 Lakh

BMW X3BMW X3

₹ 60.48 Lakh

BMW 6 Series GTBMW 6 Series GT

₹ 64.9 Lakh

BMW M5BMW M5

₹ 1.55 Crore

BMW X4BMW X4

₹ 62.37 Lakh

BMW M2BMW M2

₹ 83.39 Lakh

BMW 3 Series GTBMW 3 Series GT

₹ 50.7 Lakh

All BMW Cars
All Makes

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

175 Likes
21801 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

265 Likes
31389 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in