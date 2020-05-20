Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Motors begins home delivery of Seltos

Kia Motors begins home delivery of Seltos

May 20, 2020, 06:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
737 Views
Write a comment
Kia Motors begins home delivery of Seltos

- Kia Motors has started home delivery of its models

- The company recently resumed production at the Anantapur plant

Kia Motors India has begun home delivery of the Seltos during the lockdown caused due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The company recently resumed production at the plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, details of which can be read here.

A Gurgaon based resident shared images of his Kia Seltos which was delivered to his residence on the web. The model in question is the HTX 1.5 CVT variant which is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor producing 114bhp and 144Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a CVT unit.

Kia Seltos Exterior

The Kia Seltos is also available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 114bhp and 250Nm of torque while the latter produces 138bhp and 242Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit and a seven-speed DCT unit are available with the diesel and petrol variants respectively.

Image Source

  • Kia
  • Seltos
  • Kia Seltos
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Kia Seltos Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.48 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.87 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 11.06 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.46 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.53 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.9 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.32 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.98 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia Carnival | Much More Than The Toyota Innova?

Kia is bringing its second product and the new fla ...

228 Likes
71232 Views

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

Kia Seltos Expained In 2 Minutes

The Kia Seltos’ closest rival is the Hyundai Cr ...

748 Likes
391021 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in