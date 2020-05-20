Kia Motors begins home delivery of Seltos

- Kia Motors has started home delivery of its models

- The company recently resumed production at the Anantapur plant

Kia Motors India has begun home delivery of the Seltos during the lockdown caused due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The company recently resumed production at the plant in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, details of which can be read here.

A Gurgaon based resident shared images of his Kia Seltos which was delivered to his residence on the web. The model in question is the HTX 1.5 CVT variant which is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor producing 114bhp and 144Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a CVT unit.

The Kia Seltos is also available with a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 114bhp and 250Nm of torque while the latter produces 138bhp and 242Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a six-speed manual gearbox as standard while a six-speed torque converter automatic unit and a seven-speed DCT unit are available with the diesel and petrol variants respectively.

Image Source