Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe and Convertible teased ahead of 27 May debut

After revealing the updated E-Class sedan and estate in March, Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to extend its line-up with two new body styles. The two-door E-Class Coupe and the drop-top E-Class Convertible is slated for a digital premiere on 27 May.

Similar to the sedan, the coupe and convertible will receive similar styling updates in terms of new headlamps and tweaked grille. According to Mercedes' tradition, coupe models usually have a sleeker taillamp design compared to the four-door brethren. So it would be interesting to see how the already sleeker taillamp design of the current E-Class will be tweaked to fit on the coupe and convertibles.

On the inside, the pair will also receive the latest iteration of the MBUX infotainment system along with most advanced driver assistance systems. Other hardware, including safety systems, will also be shared with the sedan. Apart from that, there are reports of the coupe and convertible getting a more stylish steering wheel shared with the bigger S-Class. It will also get touch-sensitive buttons as seen on the expensive versions of the E-Class sedan.

In terms of powertrain, we expect the E-Coupe and convertible to debut in the souped-up AMG E53 guise. This means, under the hood will be the same 3.0-litre straight-six making 430bhp/520Nm. The engine is mated to a 48V electric setup which is good for 21bhp and 250Nm. The standard powertrain option should arrive later along with the fully-blown 63 AMG version.

Following the digital reveal, the new E-Class Coupe and Convertible is expected to go on sale before the end of this year. Meanwhile, Indian debut is expected to happen only after the E-Class facelift goes on sale in the country.