Land Rover recommences production across its manufacturing facilities

- First Range Rover built at the Solihull plant in UK

- Records positive growth in FY19-20

After the recent halt of production owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, things are starting to return to normal across Land Rover's manufacturing facilities. Moreover, the carmaker also rolled out the first Range Rover from the British carmaker's Solihull plant under the new social distancing measures.

Meanwhile, the JLR plants in Nitra (Slovakia) and Graz (Austria) will commence production this week. The engine manufacturing plant in Wolverhampton (UK) had already began building Ingenium engines last week. And the Halewood plant will resume manufacturing on 8 June. Apart from that, small business-critical activities are undertaken at Castle Bromwich as well.

Effective social distancing, hygiene and health monitoring measures are in place, claims the carmaker. The work has resumed after an extensive review of all production lines, engineering facilities, office areas and communal spaces with the implementation of the new protocol. The measures include temperature checks with thermal cameras, a two-metre distance between people wherever possible, use of PPE where that is not the case, the introduction of one-way systems, and enhanced cleaning at the plants.

In addition, JLR is offering every employee a reusable face visor which was made in-house. Apart from the new onsite measures, the staff is asked to take additional actions before returning to work. These include completing an online clinical questionnaire, signing up to a health and wellbeing charter, and monitoring their temperature at home before each shift.

JLR’s joint-venture plant in Changshu (China) has been operational since the middle of February. This has helped the carmaker to record a positive fiscal growth in the FY19-20 despite the pandemic impacting sales in the fourth quarter, especially in the Special Vehicle Operations division.