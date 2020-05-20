Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Land Rover recommences production across its manufacturing facilities

Land Rover recommences production across its manufacturing facilities

May 20, 2020, 04:30 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
309 Views
Write a comment
Land Rover recommences production across its manufacturing facilities

- First Range Rover built at the Solihull plant in UK 

- Records positive growth in FY19-20 

After the recent halt of production owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, things are starting to return to normal across Land Rover's manufacturing facilities. Moreover, the carmaker also rolled out the first Range Rover from the British carmaker's Solihull plant under the new social distancing measures.  

Meanwhile, the JLR plants in Nitra (Slovakia) and Graz (Austria) will commence production this week. The engine manufacturing plant in Wolverhampton (UK) had already began building Ingenium engines last week. And the Halewood plant will resume manufacturing on 8 June. Apart from that, small business-critical activities are undertaken at Castle Bromwich as well.  

Effective social distancing, hygiene and health monitoring measures are in place, claims the carmaker. The work has resumed after an extensive review of all production lines, engineering facilities, office areas and communal spaces with the implementation of the new protocol. The measures include temperature checks with thermal cameras, a two-metre distance between people wherever possible, use of PPE where that is not the case, the introduction of one-way systems, and enhanced cleaning at the plants.  

In addition, JLR is offering every employee a reusable face visor which was made in-house. Apart from the new onsite measures, the staff is asked to take additional actions before returning to work. These include completing an online clinical questionnaire, signing up to a health and wellbeing charter, and monitoring their temperature at home before each shift.  

JLR’s joint-venture plant in Changshu (China) has been operational since the middle of February. This has helped the carmaker to record a positive fiscal growth in the FY19-20 despite the pandemic impacting sales in the fourth quarter, especially in the Special Vehicle Operations division.   

  • Land Rover
  • Land Rover Discovery
  • Land Rover Discovery 3
  • Discovery
  • Discovery 3
  • Range Rover
  • Range Rover Sport
  • Range Rover evoque
  • Land Rover Defender
  • Defender
  • Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
  • Land Rover Range Rover
  • Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • Discovery Sport
  • Land Rover Discovery Sport
  • Range Rover Velar
  • Land Rover Range Rover Velar
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 68.93 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 72.97 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 67.23 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 68.93 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 69.51 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 64.43 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 70.09 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 64.58 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 65.45 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details

Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details

Please read the article here : May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in