  BMW X7 based 612bhp Alpina XB7 breaks cover

BMW X7 based 612bhp Alpina XB7 breaks cover

May 20, 2020, 06:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
107 Views
BMW X7 based 612bhp Alpina XB7 breaks cover

- Alpina XB7 does 0-100kmph in just four seconds

- The model features air suspension on both axles

Bavarian brand alpine has unveiled the XB7, which an upgraded version of the BMW X7. The model is based on the X7 M50i trim, and features a revised exterior, few new features inside and a more powerful engine.

BMW X7 Exterior

Propelling the Alpina XB7 is the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine from the X7, but in a higher state of tune, an increase of 88bhp and 50Nm of torque if you must know. Taking the new output figures to 612bhp and 800Nm of torque, the model can sprint from a standstill to 100kmph in four seconds (if running on 21-inch wheels).

Exterior highlights of the BMW X7 based Alpina XB7 include a revised front with wider air intake, front splitter and a reworked rear bumper with a new diffuser. Also on offer are new 21-inch alloy wheels while the 23-inch units are available as a paid option. The latter, which comes wrapped in Pirelli rubber, sheds 12 kgs off the total weight of the SUV, which tips the scale at 2,658kgs.

BMW X7 Exterior

Inside, the Alpina X7 comes equipped with a custom version of the glass based iDrive rotary knob controller and a new sportier steering wheel. Features such as soft closing doors, three part panoramic sunroof, Alcantara headliner are available as standard. Another highlight is the headliner equipped with multiple LED’s, mimicking the Rolls-Royce Starlight Headliner. 

BMW X7 Interior

A few other notable features on the Alpina XB7 include Brembo brakes, retuned dampers, active roll stabilization, rear wheel steering and air suspension for both the axles that can alter the ride height based on the driving mode and speed of the vehicle.

  • BMW
  • BMW X7
  • X7
  • Alpina XB7
  • XB7
