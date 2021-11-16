Kia KY to be unveiled globally on 16 December, 2021

- Fourth model in Kia’s India lineup

- Will be based on the Seltos SUV

Earlier this year, Kia India refreshed its lineup with the new brand logo and rejigged variants for the Seltos and Sonet SUVs. Alongside that, the carmaker also confirmed the development of a new three-row model for the Indian market. Internally codenamed ‘KY’, Kia has now affirmed that the new model will make its global debut on 16 December, 2021.

While Kia says that the new model will be between an SUV and an MPV, it will be based on the current-gen Seltos. This means that the upcoming model will draw styling cues from the brand’s SUV portfolio. The prototype of the model has also been spotted testing on Indian roads. Although heavily draped with black sheets, the test mule reveals an upright stance, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, plastic cladding around the wheel arches, and an electric sunroof. To fit in the third-row seats, Kia will stretch the Seltos’ 2,610mm wheelbase along with an increased length. Recently, Kia trademarked the ‘Carens’ name in India that could be used for the upcoming model. To know more about it, click here.

The upcoming six/seven-seat model will source its powertrains from the Seltos that includes a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. It is expected to be offered in both manual as well as automatic gearboxes and the power output is likely to remain identical to that of the Seltos SUV.

While the official unveiling is slated for 16 December, 2021, Kia will introduce the new model in early 2022. This will be the fourth model to Kia’s India product portfolio that currently comprises the Seltos, Sonet, and the Carnival MPV.