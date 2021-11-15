India car sales analysed – October 2021

Despite the slow-down in car sales in the country due to the shortage of semiconductors, the Diwali festival had brought in mild relief to the automakers in October 2021. The auto industry registered 2,60,067-unit sales in October 2021 as compared to 3,33,659-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a 22.1 per cent drop in sales. In the previous month, the auto industry witnessed a drop of 36.6 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, and Tata Motors have been consecutively retaining the top-three positions in the country. Read below to learn more about the sales performance of brands and their respective models in October 2021.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki continues to reel under the shortage of semiconductors in the country. The company registered 1,08,991-unit sales in October 2021 as compared to 1,63,656-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a drop of 33.4 per cent. Refer to the table below to learn about the top three bestsellers for the company last month.

Models October 2021 October 2020 Growth Alto 17,389 17,850 -3% Baleno 15,573 21,971 -29% Ertiga 12,923 7,748 67%

Hyundai

Hyundai has witnessed the highest drop in sales figures last month, wherein the company sold 37,021 units last month as compared to 56,605-unit sales in October 2020, thereby registering a drop of 34.6 per cent. The top three bestsellers for the company last month are graphically represented below.

Models October 2021 October 2020 Growth Venue 10,554 8,828 20% Creta 6,455 14,023 -54% Grand i10 Nios 6,042 14,003 -57%

Tata Motors

Tata Motors registered a healthy growth of 43.8 per cent last month. The company sold 33,926-unit sales last month as compared to 23,600-unit sales in October 2020. In terms of M-o-M sales, Tata Motors witnessed a six per cent growth in sales last month. As Tata Motors continues to witness steady growth in sales, it would be interesting to see if Tata Motors can outsell Hyundai in the months to come. The following is the graphical representation of the top three Tata models sold in India last month.

Models October 2021 October 2020 Growth Nexon 10,096 6,888 47% Punch 8,453 - - Altroz 5,128 6,730 -24%

Mahindra

Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has outsold Kia in India in October 2021. The company sold 20,034 units in October 2021 as compared to 23,600-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 9.4 per cent. The top three sellers for the company last month are as follows.

Models October 21 October 2020 Growth Bolero 6,375 7,624 -16% XUV300 4,203 4,882 -14% XUV700 3,407 - -

Kia India

Kia India has slipped down to the fifth rank with 16,331-unit sales in October 2021 as compared to 21,021-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a drop of 22.3 per cent. The Seltos was the strongest contributor to the company sales last month. The top two Kia models sold in the country are as follows –

Models October 2021 October 2020 Growth Seltos 10,488 8,900 18% Sonet 5,443 11,721 -54%

Toyota

Toyota has registered a mild growth of 0.5 per cent last month. The Japanese automaker sold 12,440 units in October 2021 as compared to 12,373-unit sales in the same period last year. The top three Toyota cars sold in the country last month are mentioned below.

Models October 2021 October 2021 Growth Innova Crysta 6,096 4,477 36% Glaza 2,202 2,978 -26% Urban Cruiser 2,100 3,006 -30%

Renault

Renault holds the seventh rank in terms of car sales in India. Renault registered 8,910-unit sales last month as compared to 11,005-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby witnessing a drop of 19 per cent. The top-three bestsellers for the company in India last week are as follows –

Models October 2021 October 2020 Growth Triber 2,758 5,272 -48% Kwid 2,723 5,371 -49% Kiger 2,643 - -

Honda

Honda takes the eighth rank in terms of car sales in the country. The company registered 8,108-unit sales in the country last month as compared to 10,836-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a drop of 25.2 per cent. The top-two popular sellers for the company last month are mentioned below.

Models October 2021 October 2020 Growth City 3,611 4,124 -12% Amaze 3,009 4,709 -36%

Nissan

Nissan has outsold Volkswagen in India last month. The company sold 3,913 units in the country last month as compared to 1,105-unit sales in October 2020. Of these, 3,389 units are from the Magnite alone.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen registered 3,077-unit sales in India last month as compared to 2,054-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 49.8 per cent. The Taigun has been the key contributor to the company sales in the country with 2,551-unit sales last month.

Skoda

Skoda has been outsold by Volkswagen by just 12 units! The company sold 3,065 units last month as compared to 1,421-unit sales in October 2020, thereby registering a growth of 116 per cent. Of the total sales, 2,413-unit sales were from the Kushaq alone.

MG Motor

MG Motor had registered a drop of 23.7 per cent in sales with 2,863 units sold last month as compared to 3,750-unit sales in October 2020. Of the total sales, 2,478 units were from Hector alone.

FCA

FCA registered 1,324-unit sales from the Jeep Compass as compared to 832-unit sales in the same period last year, thereby reporting a growth of 59 per cent.

Citroën

Citroën currently sells the C5 Aircross in India and will introduce its second product the C3 in the country sometime in 2022. Back in October, the company sold 64 units of the C5 Aircross in India.

Conclusion

As we move closer to the end of 2021, car dealers are likely to introduce lucrative offers on unsold stock. The deals and offers are likely to boost car sales in the country in the current month. Moreover, the overall sales for Tata Motors in November are likely to grow significantly with a considerable share being contributed by the Punch micro-SUV. Overall, the auto industry is expected to witness slow and steady improvement in car sales as automakers try to work around the shortage of semiconductors.