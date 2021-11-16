CarWale
    BMW 220i Black Shadow edition launched in India at Rs 43.50 lakh

    Jay Shah

    - Gets M Sport design package

    - Limited to just 24 units 

    BMW Group India has introduced the 2 Series Gran Coupé Shadow Edition in India at Rs 43.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Locally assembled at the brand’s Chennai plant and available exclusively on the brand’s online portal, the model is priced Rs 1.6 lakh higher than the M Sport Line variant and is limited to only 24 units in Alpine White and Black Sapphire colour palette.

    The special edition of the 2 Series Gran Coupe features the carmaker’s high-gloss shadow line package along with ‘M’ Performance parts. The exterior features black inserts in prominent places like the new mesh grille, exterior mirror caps, exhaust tail pipes and ‘M’ performance rear lip spoiler for the added monetary value. The new 18-inch Y-spoke styled M forged wheels finished in gloss black are also part of the new package.

    Notable changes on the inside include additions like newly designed sport seats with electrical memory function, two-zone climate control with carbon microfilter, and ambient lighting with six dimmable designs. The Coupe continues to be offered with other interior highlights like a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and virtual assistant, wireless charging, rear view camera with reversing assist, and frameless doors. 

    Under the bonnet, the 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow Edition gets no sparkle and continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol mill that pushes out 189bhp and 280Nm of peak torque sending power to the front wheels and linked to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. We have driven the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The limited edition of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé takes forward the celebrations this festive season. The successful ‘Black Shadow’ edition now gets even more irresistible in its petrol avatar. Designed with a clear focus on dynamics, it is tailored to suit the requirements of motorsport enthusiasts. Further, BMW ‘M’ Performance parts offer an excellent athletic edge which enhances the sporty character in all aspects. The BMW 220i ‘Black Shadow’ edition is an exciting opportunity for our customers to enter the world of joy with style and performance.”

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    ₹ 39.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
