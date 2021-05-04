CarWale
    Kia introduces its all-new high performance electric crossover called EV6

    Sagar Bhanushali

    709 Views
    - The EV6 is the first car to be based on Kia’s dedicated new E-GMP Electric-Global Modular Platform.  

    - Deliveries in UK to begin from October 2021 for select models.   

    Kia has revealed UK pricing and specifications for the all-new EV6 model range, ahead of UK customer deliveries starting later this year. Pricing for the rear-wheel drive EV6 starts from £40,895 (Rs 41.87 lakh). Meanwhile, the high performance EV6 GT-Line models get a price tag starting at £43,895 (Rs 44.94 lakh) for rear-wheel drive models, and £47,395 (Rs 48.51 lakh) for all-wheel drive variants.   

    Leading the line-up, the high-performance EV6 GT will get all-wheel drive as standard when the first models are delivered to UK customers in the second half of 2022. Kia’s first car based on the company’s dedicated new E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) technology, the EV6 comes with a powerful electric motor.   

    Every UK spec model features a long-range 77.4kWh battery pack. Ultra-fast 800V charging capabilities – standard on all models – allow the EV6 to recharge from 10 to 80 per cent battery charge in as little as 18 minutes from the fastest chargers. 

    Every version of the five-seat electric crossover will feature the curved panoramic display, with twin 12.3-inch touchscreens across the dashboard. The entire range is packed with new-age features including ventilated and heated front seats, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, a high-end 14-speaker sound system, ambient lighting, front parking sensors, smartphone mirroring and lots more. In terms of safety features, you get parking collision-avoidance assist, blind-spot monitoring system, forward collision avoidance assist, several airbags, ABS, EBD and rain sensing wipers.   

