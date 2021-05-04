Volvo India hikes prices of select models by Rs 2 lakh

- Price of S60 unchanged

Volvo Car India has increased the prices of select models in its line-up. These include the S90, XC40, XC60, and XC90. The price revision is effective from 3 May, 2021 and is in the range of one lakh to two lakh rupees depending upon the model.

The Swedish carmaker states that this decision comes as a result of an increase in the cost of production, weakening of Indian currency, and impact of Covid-19 disruptions. This is the first time the brand has hiked the prices of its models since 2018.

The model-wise new ex-showroom prices are as below.

Volvo S90 D4 Inscription - Rs. 60,90,000

Volvo XC40 T4 R Design - Rs. 41,25,000

Volvo XC60 D5 Inscription - Rs. 60,90,000

Volvo XC90 D5 Inscription - Rs. 88,90,000

There are no changes to the price of the recently launched Volvo S60 sedan that continues to be offered with a price tag of Rs 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in T4 Inscription trim.

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “Our commitment to the Indian market and our customers is reflected in the fact that while the Indian auto industry went through price escalation across the spectrum, we at Volvo Cars maintained the prices of all our products for three years since 2018. We are however now faced with a situation where rising input costs leave us with no other option but to share some of these costs with the customer. We may have to relook at the prices and take further increase later in the year, depending on how input costs develop. As an organisation focused on safety, we will continue to keep our promise towards our customers and prioritise their safety & well-being.”