Volkswagen Taigun likely to get advanced driving assistance features

Volkswagen is set to enter the mid-size SUV space with the all-new Taigun. However, it will be an uphill task for the German carmaker to take on established rivals like the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta. But, to counter the Korean competition, Volkswagen seems to have a few tricks up its sleeve. The Volkswagen Taigun is expected to come loaded with advanced driver assistance (ADAS) features.

Now, what could these features be? Well, the Taigun is likely to get a lane assist system, adaptive cruise control, park assist and park pilot among others. In Volkswagen's speak, the park assist function helps in automatically steering the vehicle during parallel parking. The Park Pilot function makes use of various sensors to drive the vehicle in and out of a tight parking spot.

Besides the driver assistance systems, the Volkswagen Taigun will also come loaded with safety features like TPMS, six airbags, traction control, and hill hold. Moreover, ESP will be standard across the trims. Further, the Taigun will get convenience features like ventilated seats, a 10-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eSIM based vehicle telematics, wireless charging, and more.

In terms of powertrain options, the Volkswagen Taigun will be offered with a 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor and a 1.5-litre TSI unit with active cylinder deactivation technology (ACT). The former would make 113bhp and 175Nm and is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox and a torque converter automatic. The latter would produce 148bhp and 250Nm. It would be offered with a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Besides the Creta and Seltos, the Volkswagen Taigun will also compete against the upcoming Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, and the Renault Duster. As for the pricing, the Taigun is expected to be priced in the Rs 10-17 lakh (ex-showroom) bracket.