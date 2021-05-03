Kia India sells 16,111 units in April 2021

- Kia India claims to have become the fastest to clock sales of 2.50 lakh units

- The company recently launched the updated Seltos and Sonet

Kia India revealed that the company has registered a monthly sale of 16,111 units in April 2021. While the Seltos again becomes the highest contributor with a sale of 8,086 units, the Sonet and Carnival recorded 7,724 and 301 dispatches respectively.

Kia also claims to have emerged as the fastest brand to cross the 2.50 lakh unit sales milestone. The brand achieved this feat only in 22 months from the start of its sales operation, that too with only three products in the market.

Since the start of its sales operation, Kia India has sold more than 2.56 lakh vehicles in India. The carmaker’s most popular model, the Seltos, has contributed most to the total tally with a sales number of close to 180,000 units, followed by the Sonet, with a sale of over 70,000 units within eight months of its launch. The brand launched the 2021 Sonet, details of which can be read here. The company also introduced the updated Seltos, and you can read all about it here.