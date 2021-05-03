CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia India sells 16,111 units in April 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    649 Views
    Kia India sells 16,111 units in April 2021

    - Kia India claims to have become the fastest to clock sales of 2.50 lakh units

    - The company recently launched the updated Seltos and Sonet

    Kia India revealed that the company has registered a monthly sale of 16,111 units in April 2021. While the Seltos again becomes the highest contributor with a sale of 8,086 units, the Sonet and Carnival recorded 7,724 and 301 dispatches respectively.

    Kia also claims to have emerged as the fastest brand to cross the 2.50 lakh unit sales milestone. The brand achieved this feat only in 22 months from the start of its sales operation, that too with only three products in the market.

    Since the start of its sales operation, Kia India has sold more than 2.56 lakh vehicles in India. The carmaker’s most popular model, the Seltos, has contributed most to the total tally with a sales number of close to 180,000 units, followed by the Sonet, with a sale of over 70,000 units within eight months of its launch. The brand launched the 2021 Sonet, details of which can be read here. The company also introduced the updated Seltos, and you can read all about it here.

    Kia Seltos Image
    Kia Seltos
    ₹ 9.95 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Kia
    • Kia Carnival
    • Seltos
    • Kia Seltos
    • Carnival
    • Kia Sonet
    • Sonet
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Honda Cars India registers sale of 9,072 units in April 2021
     Next 
    2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed to commemorate Sir Stirling Moss

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Seltos Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 11.51 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 12.09 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 11.18 Lakh
    Pune₹ 11.64 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 11.74 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 11.06 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 11.54 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 11.09 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 11.06 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia India sells 16,111 units in April 2021