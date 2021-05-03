Honda Cars India registers sale of 9,072 units in April 2021

- Honda exported 970 units last month

- The company announced a large recall in March 2021

Honda Cars India (HCIL) announced that the company has registered a monthly domestic sale of 9,072 units in April 2021. The Japanese automobile manufacturer exported 970 units in the same month.

Last month, Honda Cars India sold 7,103 units in the domestic market, while exports stood at 1,069 units, details of which are available here. The carmaker also recalled more than 77,000 units in India due to an issue with a faulty fuel pump, and you can read all the details here.

Commenting on the sales performance, Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “The current health calamity has struck the entire nation and at this time nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our countrymen. Of course, it has had an impact on the business and deliveries in the marketplace. Many parts of the country have been on safety-related lockdowns in the last couple of weeks and we see this continuing in the month of May 2021. We are working closely with all our stakeholders and assisting in every possible way to tide through this situation.”