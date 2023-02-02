Kia India retails 28,634 units in January 2023

- Kia’s Y-o-Y growth stood at 48 per cent last month

- Carens recorded its highest-ever monthly sale of 7,900 units

Kia India has accounted for its highest-ever domestic monthly sales of 28,634 units in January 2023. The company recorded a growth of 48 per cent compared to 19,319 units in the corresponding month of the last year. At the same time, the company also surpassed the domestic sales milestone of 6.50 lakh units within its four years of business operations.

Kia India’s top two models, Seltos and Sonet, led the company’s performance in January 2023 with a sale of 10,470 and 9,261 units respectively. This was followed by the Carens and Carnival, with a sale of 7,900 and 1,003 units respectively. The latter also resulted in the highest-ever monthly sale of the Carens in the Indian market.

Commenting on the sales numbers, Hardeep Singh Brar, National Head, Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, 'After closing CY2022 on a record high, we have witnessed an encouraging start to CY2023 with sales of 28,634 units in January. It reflects a strong demand for our products, and we are grateful to our customers for their continued love and support for Kia. It's a constant endeavour for us to keep evolving ourselves to suit the requirements of our new-age customers across segments. We exhibited our technology and design prowess at the recently concluded Auto Expo by showcasing the Kia Concept EV9 and the KA4. We also plan to introduce PBVs this year to offer a hassle-free and varied mobility experience for special services in India.'