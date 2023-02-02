CarWale

    Tata Motors logs 81,069 cumulative sales in January 2023

    Authors Image

    Pawan Mudaliar

    515 Views
    Tata Motors logs 81,069 cumulative sales in January 2023

    - 302 electric vehicles sold in January 2023

    - Gains a Y-o-Y of 10 per cent in domestic sales 

    Tata Motors India has announced that it has sold 81,069 units, including commercial and passenger vehicles, globally in January 2023, resulting in a year-on-year growth of 6.4 per cent over the corresponding month last year. 

    The manufacturer sold 48,289 units of passenger vehicles in January 2023. The number is up from the sales of 40,942 units that the company sold in January 2022, resulting in a year-on-year growth of 18 per cent. Domestic sales stood at 79,861 units in January 2023 when compared to 72,485 units in January 2022, resulting in a Y-o-Y growth of 10 per cent. 

    Lately, the brand had also showcased the Tata Harrier EV, Sierra EV, Altroz Racer, Harrier Red Dark edition, Safari Red Dark edition, Curvv ICE, Avinya EV, Tiago EV Blitz edition, Altroz CNG, and Punch CNG at the Auto Expo 2023. 

    As for the EVs, Tata Motors reduced the prices of Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max by Rs 31,000 and Rs 85,000, respectively. Moreover, the Max variants now gets an increased driving range of 453km. Existing owners can avail of the benefit from 15 February 2023. 

