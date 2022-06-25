CarWale
    Kia India inaugurates its fourth training centre in India

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Kia India inaugurates its fourth training centre in India

    - Kia’s new training centre in Kolkata will cater to the needs of East and North-east regions

    - The new facility is spread across 10,000 square feet

    Kia India has inaugurated its fourth training centre in India at Kolkata. The facility, located at Budge Budge, Kolkata, is spread across an area of 10,000 square feet. The facility is equipped to handle soft skill training and technical training. Additionally, it is equipped with a role-playing area, body and paint, and EV repair training. The new training centre is fully digitised and can broadcast virtual training across dealerships.

    Kia India has already been operating with three training centres, each covering an area of 25,000 square feet, located across regions including Bangalore, Mumbai, and Faridabad. Each of these centres is equipped with facilities and equipment and offers specialised training and skill enhancement to Kia dealer technicians. Through these three existing facilities, the company has imparted more than 56,000 days worth of training to upskill almost 10,000 dealer personnel. The training centres are also optimised to conduct virtual training across the network, virtually training about 2,500 dealer staff during the peak pandemic.

    Speaking on the occasion, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “Training and development have always been one of our core focus areas. Kia India has always prioritised upskilling personnel across different teams such as aftersales, CRM, Customer Service, and technicians. Even before launching products in India, the company established three highly equipped modern training facilities to cater to customers with the best-in-class experience. The inauguration of the fourth training facility is again a reiteration of our commitment towards our people and our customers. The new facility will offer easy access to our dealer personnel from East and Northeast regions who used to come to Faridabad earlier for their training.”

