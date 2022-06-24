Top-three Tata cars sold in India in May 2022

Tata Motors outsold Hyundai to emerge as the second bestseller in India in May 2022. The Indian automaker claimed the second rank for the second time in the last six months. Hyundai has missed the second rank by 1,047 units. Read below to learn more about the top three bestselling Tata cars in India in May 2022.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon compact SUV leads sales for the company in India in May 2022. Interestingly, the Nexon was also the second highest-selling model in the country last month. Tata Motors sold 14,614 units of the Nexon in May 2022 as compared to 6,439 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a massive growth of 127 per cent.

Tata Punch

Tata’s latest product for the Indian market, the Punch sub-four metre SUV is quick to emerge as one of the popular selling models in the country. The Punch emerges as the second bestseller with 10,241 unit sales in May 2022. Moreover, the Tata Punch was also the third highest-selling compact SUV in India last month. Interestingly, in the compact SUV segment, the Punch was outsold by Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza by just 71 units!

Tata Altroz

Tata’s premium hatchback, the Altroz emerged as the third bestselling model for the company in the country last month. The company sold 4,913 units of the Altroz in May 2022 as compared to 2,896 units sold in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 70 per cent.