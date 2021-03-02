Jeep upcoming seven-seat SUV to get brand’s off-road DNA

- Likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine with 4x4 setup

Jeep recently launched the new Compass in India and the locally-assembled Wrangler is also set to hit the Indian roads later this month. Now, it is no secret that the carmaker is also working on a three-row SUV which will be positioned above the Compass. The SUV will be developed and introduced in India first followed by other relevant right-hand-drive global markets.

Jeep plans to launch a total of four cars in India by the end of 2022, of which two have already been revealed. The Grand Cherokee and the Jeep based three-row SUV will be the third and fourth offerings for our country. To know more about the company’s strategy for India, click here.

The seven-seat SUV (codenamed Low-D) will be placed between the Compass and the Grand Cherokee and will borrow the design and styling cues from both the siblings. Essentially to be built on the same platform as the Compass, the Low-D will have bigger dimensions to accommodate the third-row seats. It is likely to feature the signature seven-box front grille, LED headlamps, squared wheel arches, 18-inch alloy wheels, high ground clearance, and a redesigned rear profile. The prototype has been spotted on foreign lands on several occasions, details of which can be read here.

On the inside, the cabin is expected to be at par with its family members which include a floating touchscreen infotainment system with UConnect5 interface, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, digital driver’s display, a powered tailgate, wireless smartphone charger, and a 360-degree camera. The middle row could be offered with bench and captain-type seats for the added convenience.

Under the hood, the Low-D might borrow the 2.0-litre diesel engine from the Compass but is expected to be tuned for increased power outputs. Another interesting inclusion will be the brand’s legendary 4x4 system and nine-speed automatic transmission to enhance the SUV’s off-road capabilities. When launched in India, the three-row SUV from the American automaker will go up against the heavy-weights in the form of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the MG Gloster.