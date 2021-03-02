Jaguar I-Pace to be launched in India on 23 March

- To be offered in 12 colours across three variants

- Bookings open; deliveries to begin post price announcement

Jaguar India will be launching it’s first-ever all-electric SUV in India this month on 23 March. The bookings for the five-seat performance SUV had already commenced in November 2020. It is available in 12 colours - Yulong White, Indus Silver, Firenze Red, Caesium Blue, Borasco Grey, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Farallon Pearl Black, Aruba, Fuji White, Caldera Red, and Santorini Black across three trims – S, SE, and HSE, details of which can be read here. The deliveries are likely to begin soon after the prices are announced.

The I-Pace will have the familiar family face with a single-piece grille. The sculpted low bonnet, coupe-like sloping roof, 22-inch alloy wheels, and a squared-off roofline give the I-Pace its distinct look. On the inside, the absence of the transmission tunnel means generous legroom and ample storage options for all the passengers. Other highlights of the cabin include a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, telematics, a 12-inch digital driver’s display, and an optional panoramic sunroof.

A 90kWh lithium-ion battery powers two electric motors placed on the front and rear axles. The result is a combined output 389bhp and 696Nm of torque with a 0-100kmph sprint time of 4.8 seconds. A 100kW DC rapid charger can juice up the battery from zero to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes. Alternatively, a 7.4kW AC wall charger will take over 10 hours to charge the EV to 80 per cent. Upon its launch, the I-Pace will compete against the Mercedes-Benz EQC.