    100 units of new Tata Safari delivered in Delhi-NCR in a single day

    Aditya Nadkarni

    100 units of new Tata Safari delivered in Delhi-NCR in a single day

    - The Tata Safari was launched in India last month, with prices starting at Rs 14.69 lakh

    - The XZA+ trim is the most popular trim in the SUV’s line-up

    Tata Motors has delivered 100 units of the all-new Safari in Delhi NCR. Majority of the customers have chosen the XZA+ trim with Royal Blue and Orcus White being the preferred colour options. The model was launched last month, with prices starting at Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and to know the variant-wise prices, click here.

    Powering the 2021 Tata Safari is a 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that produces 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This motor is mated to a six-speed manual unit or a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. We have driven the model and you can read our detailed review here.

    Front View

    The Tata Safari is available in three colours and six trims, and to know all about the trim-wise features of the model, click here. A few notable features of the seven-seat SUV include a panoramic sunroof, silver skid plates at the front and rear, 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, boss mode, cruise control, automatic climate control, an electronic parking brake, and iRA connected car technology. 

    Commenting on these deliveries, Ritesh Khare, Zonal Manager, North, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “We are elated to see the response coming in for the all-new Safari. The delivery of 100 Safaris on a single day is proof of the same. Built on the successful OMEGARC which is derived from the legendary D8 platform, this vehicle is the perfect combination of good looks and power without compromising on the drive and ride quality. With its plush interiors, state-of-the-art connectivity, premium features, and competitive pricing, we are confident that the Safari will continue luring everyone’s hearts in the days to come.”

