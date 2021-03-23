Jeep three-row SUV to be called Patriot?

- Expected to be launched by the end of 2021

- Will most likely get a diesel powertrain only

Jeep is busy working on the three-row full-size SUV which is likely to be launched by the end of the year. The SUV (codenamed H6) will be based on the recently launched Compass, details of which can be read here. Now, some news on the internet suggests that the SUV could be christened as the ‘Patriot’.

Jeep India had applied and registered for the name way back in the year 2005, however, the name was never used for any of the Jeep models launched in the country. If speculations are to be believed, the America based car manufacturer might use the name for the production-ready H6. However, the trademark registration is valid only up to January, 2025 which could also be extended further.

The upcoming SUV will borrow the design and styling cues from the Compass SUV like the seven-slat grille, LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, high ground clearance, squared wheel arches, and a redesigned rear profile. Inside, the cabin is expected to be feature-laden with front ventilated seats, wireless charging, leather upholstery, captain / bench type seats for the middle row, a floating touchscreen infotainment system with UConnect 5, and a 360-degree camera.

The H6 will rival the likes of the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the MG Gloster above the Rs 30 lakh price range. Powertrain is likely to be the 2.0-litre diesel engine from the Compass but is expected to be tuned for increased power outputs.