2021 Jeep Compass launched in India – All you need to know

Jeep India has launched the updated 2021 Compass in India at a starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai and Delhi). Changes are limited to cosmetic and feature updates. The 11 variants are available across four trims – Sport, Longitude, Limited (O), and S. Additionally, the company celebrates its 80th anniversary by introducing three variants. The SUV is available in seven colour options, three of which are new – techno metallic green, galaxy blue, and bright white. Read below to learn more about fresh changes in the 2021 Jeep Compass.

Interior

Depending on the variant, the updated Jeep Compass will be available in dual-tone or black theme. The company claims that the updated model has increased storage and utility with better ergonomics and new controls with improved Human Machine Interface (HMI). The vehicle now gets double-stitched leather inserts on the dashboard and a new three-spoke steering wheel. The latest generation UConnect-5 infotainment system is available across the range with a large 10.1-inch touchscreen in Longitude, Limited (O), and the ‘S’ variant. The Sport variant gets an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a seven-speed DDCT transmission for the first time based on the consumer feedback.

The top-spec ‘S’ variant offers ventilated eight-way power-adjustable seats in the front with memory function for the driver seat. This variant also offers a large 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with a selection of 24 digital configurable screens. The top-spec also offers a nine-speaker alpine sound system with a subwoofer. Additionally, the occupants will have access to Bluetooth audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as wireless phone charging. The other key features include a 360-degree camera and a power lift gate. The Limited (O) variant does not offer ventilated front seats, however, you get eight-way power-adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver seat.

The Jeep Compass 80th anniversary edition model gets all-black interior with a 10.1-inch UConnect-5 infotainment touchscreen and comes loaded with connected features and six airbags.

Exterior

The 2021 Jeep Compass has received minimal exterior updates. The SUV has retained the signature seven-case front grille with chrome inserts. For freshness it now gets slimmer headlamps, along with tweaked bumper with slightly larger air dam and new fog lamp housings. The updated model also gets a newly designed set of alloy wheels.

The Jeep Compass 80th anniversary edition gets body painted front and rear fascia, sill moulding and fender flares, gloss black front grille, black dual-tone roof, black mirrors, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, automatic LED reflector headlamps, rain sensing wipers, and 18-inch granite crystal alloy wheels to distinguish it from the regular variant.

Connectivity

The new-generation UConnect-5 offers over-the-air (OTA) updates which can be synced with the Jeep Life app. It allows owners to interact with the vehicle remotely, using SIM-based connectivity for functions like locking and unlocking doors, drive analytics, stolen vehicle assist, emergency contact, location services, and vehicle health report.

Safety

Carrying on the legacy, the 2021 Jeep Compass continues to be offered with over 50 safety and security features which include - automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers, electronic parking brake, hill hold and hill descent control, SelecTerrain 4x4 system, hot stamped and laser welded panels with special TRIP steels, frequency damped suspension (FSD) - a technology used in sports cars, six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), panic brake assist, brake lock differential, electronic roll mitigation, hydraulic boost compensation, ready-alert braking, rainy brake support, and many more.

Engine

The 2021 Jeep Compass continues to be powered by the existing BS compliant 1.4-litre turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine options. The petrol unit produces 160bhp and 250Nm torque. This engine is available in a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT gearbox options. The diesel variant generates 170bhp and 350Nm of peak torque. The diesel unit can be had with either a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission. There are multiple terrain modes which can be selected between namely, Sand/Mud, Snow, and Auto. The 4x4 drive configuration is limited to the diesel engine with an automatic gearbox.

The Jeep dealerships will commence customer test drives and vehicle deliveries from February 2, 2021.