    New Mahindra Scorpio spied again; likely to get a sunroof

    New Mahindra Scorpio spied again; likely to get a sunroof

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Aditya Nadkarni

    3,479 Views
    New Mahindra Scorpio spied again; likely to get a sunroof

    - 2021 Mahindra Scorpio spotted with provision for a sunroof

    - The model could arrive after the debut of the new XUV500 later this year

    Mahindra continues testing the fourth-gen Scorpio ahead of its debut that is expected to take place later this year. New spy images shared on the web reveal more details of the upcoming model that could follow soon after the launch of the new XUV500, details of which you can read here.

    Mahindra New Scorpio Left Rear Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy images, the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio test-mule is a production-ready unit and features a new front design, with a new multi-slat grille, new bumper, new headlamps, wide air dam, and fog lamps with integrated LED DRLs. Also on offer are multi-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, the model receives an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, washer and wiper, door handle above the number plate recess, LED tail lights, and a new bumper with reflectors.

    A quick peek at the interior of the 2021 Mahindra Scorpio also reveals a provision for a sunroof. It remains unclear if the test-mule was equipped with the feature, but we can expect it to make its way on the model upon launch. A few other feature highlights of the interior could include a heavily revised dashboard, a large touchscreen infotainment system, drive modes, and a new instrument console.

    Mahindra New Scorpio Rear View

    Under the hood, the new Mahindra Scorpio could be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. A six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit could handle transmission duties while a four-wheel-drive system cannot be ruled out either. Upon launch, the model will rival the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

    Image Source

    Mahindra New Scorpio
    Mahindra New Scorpio
    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    • Mahindra
    • new Scorpio
    • Mahindra new Scorpio
