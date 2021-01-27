2021 Jeep Compass launched: Variants explained

- Three new exterior paint shades added

- New ‘S’ and ‘80th Anniversary Edition’ variant introduced

Jeep has launched the Compass facelift in India at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India and Delhi). India is the first right-hand market to get the new Compass and will also be the manufacturing hub for all right-hand markets including Japan. Along with the launch of the 2021 Compass, Jeep has also rejigged the variants of the SUV and is now available in five trims – Sport, Longitude (O), Limited (O), Limited 80th Anniversary Edition, and the newly added S trim. It is available with two engine options and seven exterior colours – Brilliant Black, Minimal Grey, Exotica Red, Magnesio Grey, Bright White, Techno Green, and Galaxy Blue, out of which the latter three are new colour hue. Let us have a detailed look at what each of the variant has on offer.

Sport

LED Reflector Headlamps

17-inch alloy wheels

60/40 split rear seat

3.5-inch instrument cluster

Remote keyless entry

Reverse parking camera

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Dynamic Steering Torque

One-touch open/close front windows

Engine Start/Stop

8.4-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth audio

Hill-start assist

Electric parking brake

Traction control system

Cruise Control (Only on AT trim)

Electronic stability control

Longitude (O)

10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity

LED front fog lamps

Seven-inch instrument cluster

Six speakers stereo system

Auto AC controls on touchscreen

Steel Grey fabric/vinyl upholstery

Roof rails

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Electronic Roll Mitigation

Jeep Life Connectivity App

Limited (O)

18-inch alloy wheels

LED tail lamps

Rain sensing front wipers

Automatic headlamps

Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

Power liftgate

Side airbags

Two-tone paint scheme with black roof

Dual-tone dashboard

Eight-way power and memory seat for driver seat

Steel Grey and brown interior

Door scuff plates

Jeep Active Drive and SelecTerrain 4x4 system

Hill descent control (for diesel AT)

Limited 80th Anniversary Edition

Body-coloured bumpers and side mouldings

Black interiors

18-inch alloys with granite crystal finish

80th Anniversary badging

Grey colour ORVMs

S-Model

All black interiors

360-degree camera system

Eight-way power driver and passenger seats

LED projector headlamps

10.2-inch digital instrument cluster

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Wireless charging