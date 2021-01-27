2021 Jeep Compass launched: Variants explained

- Three new exterior paint shades added
- New ‘S’ and ‘80th Anniversary Edition’ variant introduced
Jeep has launched the Compass facelift in India at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India and Delhi). India is the first right-hand market to get the new Compass and will also be the manufacturing hub for all right-hand markets including Japan. Along with the launch of the 2021 Compass, Jeep has also rejigged the variants of the SUV and is now available in five trims – Sport, Longitude (O), Limited (O), Limited 80th Anniversary Edition, and the newly added S trim. It is available with two engine options and seven exterior colours – Brilliant Black, Minimal Grey, Exotica Red, Magnesio Grey, Bright White, Techno Green, and Galaxy Blue, out of which the latter three are new colour hue. Let us have a detailed look at what each of the variant has on offer.
Sport
LED Reflector Headlamps
17-inch alloy wheels
60/40 split rear seat
3.5-inch instrument cluster
Remote keyless entry
Reverse parking camera
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Dynamic Steering Torque
One-touch open/close front windows
Engine Start/Stop
8.4-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth audio
Hill-start assist
Electric parking brake
Traction control system
Cruise Control (Only on AT trim)
Electronic stability control
Longitude (O)
10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity
LED front fog lamps
Seven-inch instrument cluster
Six speakers stereo system
Auto AC controls on touchscreen
Steel Grey fabric/vinyl upholstery
Roof rails
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Electronic Roll Mitigation
Jeep Life Connectivity App
Limited (O)
18-inch alloy wheels
LED tail lamps
Rain sensing front wipers
Automatic headlamps
Dual-pane panoramic sunroof
Power liftgate
Side airbags
Two-tone paint scheme with black roof
Dual-tone dashboard
Eight-way power and memory seat for driver seat
Steel Grey and brown interior
Door scuff plates
Jeep Active Drive and SelecTerrain 4x4 system
Hill descent control (for diesel AT)
Limited 80th Anniversary Edition
Body-coloured bumpers and side mouldings
Black interiors
18-inch alloys with granite crystal finish
80th Anniversary badging
Grey colour ORVMs
S-Model
All black interiors
360-degree camera system
Eight-way power driver and passenger seats
LED projector headlamps
10.2-inch digital instrument cluster
Tyre pressure monitoring system
Wireless charging