CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • 2021 Jeep Compass launched: Variants explained

    2021 Jeep Compass launched: Variants explained

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    929 Views
    2021 Jeep Compass launched: Variants explained

    - Three new exterior paint shades added

    - New ‘S’ and ‘80th Anniversary Edition’ variant introduced 

    Jeep has launched the Compass facelift in India at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India and Delhi). India is the first right-hand market to get the new Compass and will also be the manufacturing hub for all right-hand markets including Japan. Along with the launch of the 2021 Compass, Jeep has also rejigged the variants of the SUV and is now available in five trims – Sport, Longitude (O), Limited (O), Limited 80th Anniversary Edition, and the newly added S trim. It is available with two engine options and seven exterior colours – Brilliant Black, Minimal Grey, Exotica Red, Magnesio Grey, Bright White, Techno Green, and Galaxy Blue, out of which the latter three are new colour hue. Let us have a detailed look at what each of the variant has on offer. 

    Sport 

    Jeep Compass Right Side View

    LED Reflector Headlamps

    17-inch alloy wheels

    60/40 split rear seat

    3.5-inch instrument cluster

    Remote keyless entry

    Reverse parking camera

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    Dynamic Steering Torque

    One-touch open/close front windows

    Engine Start/Stop

    8.4-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen infotainment system

    Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth audio

    Hill-start assist

    Electric parking brake

    Traction control system

    Cruise Control (Only on AT trim)

    Electronic stability control

    Longitude (O)

    Jeep Compass Left Front Three Quarter

    10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

    Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity

    LED front fog lamps

    Seven-inch instrument cluster

    Six speakers stereo system

    Auto AC controls on touchscreen

    Steel Grey fabric/vinyl upholstery

    Roof rails

    Dual-zone automatic climate control

    Electronic Roll Mitigation

    Jeep Life Connectivity App

    Limited (O)

    Jeep Compass Left Front Three Quarter

    18-inch alloy wheels

    LED tail lamps

    Rain sensing front wipers

    Automatic headlamps

    Dual-pane panoramic sunroof

    Power liftgate

    Side airbags

    Two-tone paint scheme with black roof

    Dual-tone dashboard

    Eight-way power and memory seat for driver seat

    Steel Grey and brown interior

    Door scuff plates

    Jeep Active Drive and SelecTerrain 4x4 system

    Hill descent control (for diesel AT)

    Limited 80th Anniversary Edition

    Jeep Compass Left Front Three Quarter

    Body-coloured bumpers and side mouldings

    Black interiors 

    18-inch alloys with granite crystal finish

    80th Anniversary badging

    Grey colour ORVMs

    S-Model

    Jeep Compass Left Front Three Quarter

    All black interiors

    360-degree camera system

    Eight-way power driver and passenger seats

    LED projector headlamps

    10.2-inch digital instrument cluster

    Tyre pressure monitoring system

    Wireless charging 

    Jeep Compass Image
    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 17.02 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Jeep
    • Jeep Compass
    • Compass
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Jeep Compass Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 20.05 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 21.21 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 19.75 Lakh
    Pune₹ 20.05 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 20.39 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 18.90 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 20.56 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 18.94 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 18.90 Lakh
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 17.02 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    27thJAN
    All Jeep-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mahindra eKUV100

    Mahindra eKUV100

    ₹ 8.00 - 9.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - February 2021 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars