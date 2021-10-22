CarWale
    Jeep India inaugurates a new showroom in Chennai

    Aditya Nadkarni

    477 Views
    - The new dealership, known as VTK Automobiles, is a 3S facility located at OMR in Sholinganallur

    - The company now has over 65 sales outlets in the country

    Jeep India opened its second showroom in Chennai located at OMR in Sholinganallur. Known as VTK Automobiles, the new 3S facility is spread across an area of 16,500 square-feet and has a 4,000 square-feet eight-car display that will house the entire Jeep SUV range.

    VTK’s second 3S Jeep sales and service is also Brand Jeep’s sixth retail showroom in the state of Tamil Nadu. Other sales and service facilities are located in Salem (1S), Coimbatore (1S), Trichy (3S) and Madurai (1S). Jeep now has over 65 sales and service outlets across India, including the second 3S facility from VTK Automobiles in Chennai city.

    Inaugurating the new 3S Jeep Brand facility, Nipun Mahajan, Head of Jeep India, said, “The state of Tamil Nadu accounts for nearly 7 per cent of Jeep India’s national sales and Chennai city contributes a lion’s share to Jeep brand’s performance. Jeep is on a progressive growth path in India, having recorded an impressive 144 per cent Y-o-Y growth, this year. The locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler and the made-in-India Jeep Compass have shown remarkable retail performance in the premium SUV segments. We will continue this positive momentum through 2021 and continue to increase our distribution network, which will play a significant role when we launch new SUVs in premium segments, in 2022.”

    Jeep Compass
    ₹ 17.29 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
