    Mini India teases Electric Cooper SE; to be launched soon

    Jay Shah

    - Expected to be launched in the coming months

    - Likely to be powered by a 32.6 kWh battery pack

    Mini India has released the teaser image of its first fully electric car. Likely to land on Indian shores soon, the Mini Cooper SE was launched globally in 2019 and will be the BMW group’s first electric vehicle for India. Let us delve into what to expect from the electric iteration of this Mini.

    Christened as the SE, the electrified Mini looks identical to its ICE sibling. However, the SE will get distinguishing elements like a blanked-out front grille with a chrome border and a new ‘E’ badge replacing the traditional ‘S’ lettering. Other eye-catching changes expected are the newly designed alloy wheels and a rather plain looking rear bumper sans the dual exhaust tail pipes. 

    Besides this, the interior is likely to remain unaltered and will be in line with the existing models in the portfolio. Talking about the powertrain, the SE will be a front-wheel-drive Mini with an electric motor mounted on the front axle that will draw its power from a 32.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The motor will put 181bhp and 270Nm of torque. The sprint time of zero to 100kmph is claimed at 7.3 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 150kmph. 

    With an 11kW charger, the battery of the SE can be juiced up to 80 per cent in two and a half hours while a full charge takes about three and a half hours. It is likely to be compatible with other fast chargers such as 50kW bringing the charging time under one hour. 

    The Mini Cooper SE will enter the luxury EV segment in India that is presently shared by the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Jaguar I-Pace, and Audi e-tron. Stay tuned to CarWale for further updates in this regard.

