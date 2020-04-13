Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  Jaguar F-Pace facelift spied testing in the SVR guise

Jaguar F-Pace facelift spied testing in the SVR guise

April 13, 2020, 04:30 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
1378 Views
Be the first to comment
Jaguar F-Pace facelift spied testing in the SVR guise

- The performance crossover was spotted on the ‘Ring

- Expected debut might be delayed until next year

Jaguar is busy updating its entire line-up. The British carmaker will be introducing the new generation of the flagship XJ sedan later this year (which will be purely electric). Apart from that, the XF sedan will also receive a facelift similar to the new XE. As for the two high-riding vehicles, both the F-Pace and E-Pace are due for their first major update. The former was recently spotted testing at the Nurburgring in the high-performance SVR guise.

Jaguar F-Pace Exterior

The heavy cladding on the prototype gives out little information about what’s changed underneath. However, there are visible aggressive panels upfront with larger air intakes. As seen on the XE sedan, the headlamps are tweaked and appear sleeker compared to the current model. Even the grille might be slightly bigger but the camo wrap does a good job of concealing the details. However, the SVR’s quad exhaust tips at the rear are hard to miss.

Jaguar F-Pace Exterior

Being a mid-life update, there won’t be major changes to the bodywork. The dimensions will remain unchanged as well. But, we do expect the new taillights design from the updated XE to be part of the update. Updates on the inside aren’t difficult to predict at the moment. We know there’d be a new infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, newer steering wheel design and gear lever, updated equipment list and lightly upmarket cabin.

Jaguar F-Pace Exterior

As for the powertrain, the usual pair of petrol and diesel engine options from the Ingenium family will continue to be offered with the update. However, we expect a slight bump in power and efficiency. Meanwhile, the high-performance SVR trim we see here will have the same 5.0-litre supercharged V8 under the bulging hood. It currently produces 550bhp and 680Nm.

We suspect the updated Jaguar F-Pace to make a global debut later this year. However, owing to the ongoing pandemic, it might be delayed until 2021. And the potent SVR version will go on sale only after the updated model hits the streets.

Jaguar F-Pace Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 76.97 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 80.72 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 74.3 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 78.84 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 77.57 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 71.71 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 78.68 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 73.41 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 72.39 Lakh onwards

