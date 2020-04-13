Coronavirus pandemic: Mahindra commences production of hand sanitisers

- Mahindra begins production of hand sanitisers to aid Coronavirus relief

- The company has also started assembling face masks at the Zaheerabad facility

Mahindra has undertaken multiple initiatives to aid the country for Coronavirus relief efforts. Now, the company has commenced production of hand sanitisers while another factory of the brand located at Zaheerabad has begun assembling face masks.

The company also assembles face masks at the facilities located in Kandivali, Maharashtra and Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. The latter is also serving more than 1,000 meals from its kitchen. The company has further developed low-cost ventilator prototypes in a timeline of just two days.

Moreover, Mahindra has offered its chain of resorts as medical care facilities. Customers owning Mahindra vehicles can also get in touch with the company via the WithYouHamesha website. The manufacturer also plans to answer customer queries on Whatsapp, details of which are available here.