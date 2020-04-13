Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Coronavirus pandemic: Daytona International Speedway offers drive-thru testing

Coronavirus pandemic: Daytona International Speedway offers drive-thru testing

April 13, 2020, 05:30 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
1359 Views
Be the first to comment
Coronavirus pandemic: Daytona International Speedway offers drive-thru testing

- The AdventHealth will offer drive-up COVID-19 Testing at Daytona International Speedway

- More than 500 drive-thru tests could be availed at the Nascar racetrack in a day

With racing put on hold, the famous Daytona International Speedway has been converted into a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility. A part of AdventHealth’s statewide response, the testing at the Nascar racetrack is open to anyone who meets the criteria set by the CDC. A doctor’s order is not required for testing.

Exterior

For those who are symptomatic and wish to be tested can visit the official website to schedule an appointment before arrival. They will be asked to enter their contact and insurance information and will be assigned a time to be tested. The testing has a facility of no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status. AdventHealth will cover the cost of those who are uninsured. The drive-up testing location is accessed through Daytona International Speedway’s Nascar Drive entrance at the intersection. Around 500 tests will be done in a day, seven days a week. And the site will remain open as long as testing supplies are available. The testing involves coughing and spitting in a cup, and the results can be expected in approximately two-three days.

Exterior

This isn’t the first time AdventHealth is using the racing facility as a healthcare unit. As the official healthcare provider of Daytona International Speedway, they help more than 1000 patients each year on the site. Therefore in a time of crisis such as this, this initiative is a welcome one as it helps ease the burden on the government-run agencies. They are also evaluating additional locations in other communities and hopes to set up more testing locations.

  • racetrack
  • Coronavirus
  • COVID-19
  • Coronavirus testing
  • Daytona International Speedway
  • drive-thru testing
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

452 Likes
335523 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in