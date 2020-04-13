Coronavirus pandemic: Daytona International Speedway offers drive-thru testing

- The AdventHealth will offer drive-up COVID-19 Testing at Daytona International Speedway

- More than 500 drive-thru tests could be availed at the Nascar racetrack in a day

With racing put on hold, the famous Daytona International Speedway has been converted into a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility. A part of AdventHealth’s statewide response, the testing at the Nascar racetrack is open to anyone who meets the criteria set by the CDC. A doctor’s order is not required for testing.

For those who are symptomatic and wish to be tested can visit the official website to schedule an appointment before arrival. They will be asked to enter their contact and insurance information and will be assigned a time to be tested. The testing has a facility of no out-of-pocket costs, regardless of insurance status. AdventHealth will cover the cost of those who are uninsured. The drive-up testing location is accessed through Daytona International Speedway’s Nascar Drive entrance at the intersection. Around 500 tests will be done in a day, seven days a week. And the site will remain open as long as testing supplies are available. The testing involves coughing and spitting in a cup, and the results can be expected in approximately two-three days.

This isn’t the first time AdventHealth is using the racing facility as a healthcare unit. As the official healthcare provider of Daytona International Speedway, they help more than 1000 patients each year on the site. Therefore in a time of crisis such as this, this initiative is a welcome one as it helps ease the burden on the government-run agencies. They are also evaluating additional locations in other communities and hopes to set up more testing locations.