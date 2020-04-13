Tata Motors launches Click to Drive sales platform

- The platform will connect more than 750 outlets online for an end to end sales experience

- Customers can also choose for vehicle home delivery, a move that will happen at a later date

Tata Motors has launched Click to Drive, an online sales experience enabling customers to buy a car with a click of a button from the comfort of their homes. This platform has been integrated with all Tata Motors dealers from more than 750 outlets across the country and will also offer vehicle home delivery for customers at a later date.

Customers can book their Tata car by registering on the website and selecting a product from the range. Once the customer makes his vehicle selection, they can then select the dealer nearest to them or preferred dealer for either home delivery or click and collect at dealership, at a later date.

The customer can pay the booking amount online, post which the customer receives an immediate order confirmation by e-mail and is then guided on the step-by-step buying journey by the Tata Motors call centre and a sales consultant from their preferred dealership. Buyers can also avail financing and exchange services along with details on price quotes.