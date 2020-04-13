Please Tell Us Your City

Hyundai Elantra BS6 diesel engine details revealed; prices to be announced soon

April 13, 2020, 03:35 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
- To get a 1.5-litre BS6 compliant diesel engine 

- To be available in SX and SX(O) variants

Hyundai Elantra will soon get a BS6 diesel engine option. The premium sedan will get a 1.5-litre U2 diesel engine that generates 112bhp at 4,000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1,500 – 2,750rpm. The diesel engine will be available in base SX variant with a six-speed manual transmission and top-spec SX(O) variant with six-speed automatic transmission. 

Prices for the BS6 compliant diesel engine option are likely to be announced post the lockdown period. The diesel Elantra will get similar features as the petrol variant of this premium sedan. So, the top-spec Hyundai Elantra diesel variant will get drive mode select, front parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system with display MID, LED quad projector headlights with DRLs, leather upholstery and more.

Hyundai Elantra Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 18.85 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 20.02 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 18.56 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 19.02 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 19.21 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 17.96 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 19.35 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 17.76 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 17.66 Lakh onwards

