Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Top 5 car action movie scenes you need to see

Top 5 car action movie scenes you need to see

April 13, 2020, 03:12 PM IST by Abhishek Nigam
10765 Views
Be the first to comment
Top 5 car action movie scenes you need to see

If you are a car enthusiast, then we’re pretty sure that you enjoy car action scenes in movies. Since we are all under lockdown, here are 5 car action scenes that really gave us goosebumps and something you can enjoy in this lockdown phase. And no, we’re not including any Fast and Furious scenes in this one. 

1. Ronin (1998)

Front view

This movie has a must watch chase scene and is pretty much one of the best car action scenes of all times. A Parisian backdrop with a Peugeot 406 and an E34 BMW tearing through town. While the cars aren’t spectacular, say by Fast and Furious standards, looking at those mundane cars in full send it mode is a treat to watch. What also adds to the excitement is that there is no music, just high revving engines and tyre squeals. While the movie is good too, you can single out the car action scene on YouTube. 

2. Baby Driver (2017)

Front view

The opening sequence of this movie again has one of the best getaway scene’s out there. While a bunch of robbers getting away after a bank job is fairly common, it’s the way the scenes are shot in Baby driver accompanied by equally electrifying music that really sets the tone. And then there’s the car. A red 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX with all its rally pedigree being put to use on the streets, dodging police cars and catching big air. The stunt drivers have really gone all out which makes it a fantastic watch.

3. Gone in 60 seconds (2000)

Front view

The Eleanor disappearing from the sights of a Police chopper as Nicholas Cage hits the nitrous button still evokes goosebumps even today. But that’s just one small part of the fantastic chase scene between the police and the stolen Ford Mustang GT500 aka the Eleanor. It’s difficult to put into words how satisfying it is to watch a classic muscle car driven in absolute hooligan mode. Power slides, crazy acceleration, amazing exhaust notes and some unreal airtime means ‘Gone in 60 seconds’ is a forever treat to the eyes.

4. Mad Max (1979)

Left Side View

If you love muscle cars, it does not get better than this. The highlight of the movie is without doubt the mean looking Ford Falcon XB V8 interceptor. And it doesn’t just look mean but goes like a bat out of hell too, at least in the movie. The then young Mel Gibson chasing down a rogue bike gang with close up shots of the quad exhausts and that massive Weiand supercharger is something that I guarantee you will see on repeat mode. This one’s a proper classic treat.

5. Herbie Fully Loaded (2005)

Front view

While the above list is pretty intense, the scene in this ‘Herbie Fully Loaded’ movie is funny but just as exciting. Imagine an old Volkswagen Beetle going up against a massively tuned Pontiac GTO. The race is beautifully shot with the brilliant ‘Born to be Wild’ soundtrack in the background. There’s some cool car action along with some funny special effects thrown in too.   

  • Ford Mustang
  • Muscle Cars
  • car action
  • Movies
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

452 Likes
335523 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in