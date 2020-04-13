Top 5 car action movie scenes you need to see

If you are a car enthusiast, then we’re pretty sure that you enjoy car action scenes in movies. Since we are all under lockdown, here are 5 car action scenes that really gave us goosebumps and something you can enjoy in this lockdown phase. And no, we’re not including any Fast and Furious scenes in this one.

1. Ronin (1998)

This movie has a must watch chase scene and is pretty much one of the best car action scenes of all times. A Parisian backdrop with a Peugeot 406 and an E34 BMW tearing through town. While the cars aren’t spectacular, say by Fast and Furious standards, looking at those mundane cars in full send it mode is a treat to watch. What also adds to the excitement is that there is no music, just high revving engines and tyre squeals. While the movie is good too, you can single out the car action scene on YouTube.

2. Baby Driver (2017)

The opening sequence of this movie again has one of the best getaway scene’s out there. While a bunch of robbers getting away after a bank job is fairly common, it’s the way the scenes are shot in Baby driver accompanied by equally electrifying music that really sets the tone. And then there’s the car. A red 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX with all its rally pedigree being put to use on the streets, dodging police cars and catching big air. The stunt drivers have really gone all out which makes it a fantastic watch.

3. Gone in 60 seconds (2000)

The Eleanor disappearing from the sights of a Police chopper as Nicholas Cage hits the nitrous button still evokes goosebumps even today. But that’s just one small part of the fantastic chase scene between the police and the stolen Ford Mustang GT500 aka the Eleanor. It’s difficult to put into words how satisfying it is to watch a classic muscle car driven in absolute hooligan mode. Power slides, crazy acceleration, amazing exhaust notes and some unreal airtime means ‘Gone in 60 seconds’ is a forever treat to the eyes.

4. Mad Max (1979)

If you love muscle cars, it does not get better than this. The highlight of the movie is without doubt the mean looking Ford Falcon XB V8 interceptor. And it doesn’t just look mean but goes like a bat out of hell too, at least in the movie. The then young Mel Gibson chasing down a rogue bike gang with close up shots of the quad exhausts and that massive Weiand supercharger is something that I guarantee you will see on repeat mode. This one’s a proper classic treat.

5. Herbie Fully Loaded (2005)

While the above list is pretty intense, the scene in this ‘Herbie Fully Loaded’ movie is funny but just as exciting. Imagine an old Volkswagen Beetle going up against a massively tuned Pontiac GTO. The race is beautifully shot with the brilliant ‘Born to be Wild’ soundtrack in the background. There’s some cool car action along with some funny special effects thrown in too.