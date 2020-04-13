Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai India donates Rs 5 crore for COVID-19 relief

Hyundai India donates Rs 5 crore for COVID-19 relief

April 13, 2020, 12:30 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
1421 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai India donates Rs 5 crore for COVID-19 relief

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has continued to add to the relief measures relating to the Coronavirus pandemic. Its CSR arm, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), has made a donation of Rs 5 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund.

The cheque was handed over by Hyundai officials to Shri N Muruganandam IAS, Principal Secretary to Government of Tamil Nadu, Industries Department. It is a contribution towards the war against COVID-19 and will indeed help the Tamil Nadu government to bring in new measures. This is in addition to the consumables and medical kits that the carmaker has provided to the various hospitals in India.

Hyundai has been on the forefront by making monetary contributions to relief funds, production of ventilators and dry rations to needy people etc. It has earlier also imported advanced diagnostic kits from South Korea, distributed PPEs, masks and safety kits along with other treatment support aids. The carmaker announced that as a responsible and caring automobile brand it will stand united with the Government of Tamil Nadu in such a global crisis. It is a great step towards realising its global vision - 'Progress for Humanity'.

Hyundai Creta Exterior
  • Hyundai
  • Santro
  • Verna
  • Hyundai Verna
  • Hyundai Santro
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.13 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.79 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

50 Likes
47988 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2136 Likes
406812 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in