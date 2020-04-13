Hyundai India donates Rs 5 crore for COVID-19 relief

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has continued to add to the relief measures relating to the Coronavirus pandemic. Its CSR arm, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), has made a donation of Rs 5 crore to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund.

The cheque was handed over by Hyundai officials to Shri N Muruganandam IAS, Principal Secretary to Government of Tamil Nadu, Industries Department. It is a contribution towards the war against COVID-19 and will indeed help the Tamil Nadu government to bring in new measures. This is in addition to the consumables and medical kits that the carmaker has provided to the various hospitals in India.

Hyundai has been on the forefront by making monetary contributions to relief funds, production of ventilators and dry rations to needy people etc. It has earlier also imported advanced diagnostic kits from South Korea, distributed PPEs, masks and safety kits along with other treatment support aids. The carmaker announced that as a responsible and caring automobile brand it will stand united with the Government of Tamil Nadu in such a global crisis. It is a great step towards realising its global vision - 'Progress for Humanity'.